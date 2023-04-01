wordpress blog stats
MediaNama Daily: The Great Indian Surveillance Spectacle

Key findings from the ‘Status of Policing in India’ report, policy body alleges OpenAI of consumer rights violation, and much more.

Published

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today  Are Indians aware of the extent of surveillance they are under? A recent study says no. In fact, the study cautions of an emerging surveillance state where the public is not really alarmed by the spying activities of the State. A survey of over 9,700 individuals across 12 Indian states and UTs shows that nearly half of the respondents are okay with surveillance tools like CCTVs, facial recognition systems, and drones being used by the government and the police. Sadly, but unsurprisingly, more Indians are also in favour of the government using these tools to quell dissent and protests. The report ‘Status of Policing in India’ also reveals how socio-economic and demographic factors affect the degree of support for surveillance. The findings raise questions about people's understanding of surveillance and their right to privacy. Find out what the public mood is and stay tuned for our upcoming reports that delve deeper into the survey results and its implications for citizens' privacy and digital rights. [Read, 5 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox.  📺 In Case You Missed It Our hybrid roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ held in Delhi on March 23, 2023, saw some pretty intense discussions on the topic 👀 Watch the full video here. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda FoE 2023: Newslaundry and the Internet Freedom Foundation are holding the 2023 edition of their annual forum FoE, which aims…

Written By

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India's "indigenous" smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: 'Deemed' Consent, to users' detriment

In the case of the 'deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What's missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you're looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You're reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn't have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

