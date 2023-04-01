MediaNama Daily: The Great Indian Surveillance Spectacle

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Are Indians aware of the extent of surveillance they are under? A recent study says no. In fact, the study cautions of an emerging surveillance state where the public is not really alarmed by the spying activities of the State. A survey of over 9,700 individuals across 12 Indian states and UTs shows that nearly half of the respondents are okay with surveillance tools like CCTVs, facial recognition systems, and drones being used by the government and the police. Sadly, but unsurprisingly, more Indians are also in favour of the government using these tools to quell dissent and protests. The report ‘Status of Policing in India’ also reveals how socio-economic and demographic factors affect the degree of support for surveillance. The findings raise questions about people's understanding of surveillance and their right to privacy. Find out what the public mood is and stay tuned for our upcoming reports that delve deeper into the survey results and its implications for citizens' privacy and digital rights. [Read, 5 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 📺 In Case You Missed It Our hybrid roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ held in Delhi on March 23, 2023, saw some pretty intense discussions on the topic 👀 Watch the full video here. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda FoE 2023: Newslaundry and the Internet Freedom Foundation are holding the 2023 edition of their annual forum FoE, which aims…
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
