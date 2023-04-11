wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Repeated internet shutdowns in Indian states of Jharkhand, West Bengal in one week

Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur district saw internet shutdowns on April 9 after incidents of communal clashes in local areas were reported.

Published

Internet services in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur district were suspended on the night of April 9 after incidents of stone-pelting and communal clashes were reported from the local areas, as reported by The Quint. According to some media reports, internet services were restored after 19 hours, on the night of April 10. According to News18, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were issued in the district after tensions flared up between two communities over the discretion of a religious flag, days after Ram Navami celebrations on March 30, 2023. Why it matters: While the recent internet shutdowns were ordered to "curb misinformation" via online messaging platforms and to maintain public order, there is no evidence proving the effectiveness of such suspensions in restoring peace. Internet rights organizations have also found that preventive shutdowns are on the rise and that the state governments are not following the Supreme Court’s guidelines for restricting access to the internet. The arbitrary suspension of telecom and internet services in Indian states continues to affect people’s right to access information and freedom of speech and expression, especially during times of uncertainty. Internet shutdowns in the past week: Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district too witnessed internet suspension on April 1 on account of communal disturbance in the region, as per a Times of India report. In Bihar, the home department ordered internet shutdown in Nalanda on April 2 following Ram Navami violence, according to Hindustan Times. As per the order, all internet services in the district were suspended for 48…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

6 days ago

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ