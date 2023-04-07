Google to require Play Store apps to let users easily delete their accounts and data

Starting in early 2024, Google will require all apps on Play Store—that enable account creation—to let users delete their accounts and any related data, the company said in a blog post dated April 5. “For apps that enable app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online. This web requirement, which you will link in your Data safety form, is especially important so that a user can request account and data deletion without having to reinstall an app.” — Google Once the policy goes into effect, users will be able to delete the account and data from either: Within the app, or Using a web link, which will be shown on the app’s listing page on Play Store. Developers can request until May 31, 2024, to comply with this policy. Developers who would like to know more about the new policy can find detailed information here. Why does this matter: It’s a welcome move from Google because it gives users more control over their data. This is something that privacy regulations should be doing. But thanks to the Indian government stalling on the Data Protection Bill for five years now, Indian citizens don’t have the necessary legal safeguards and, instead, have to rely on platforms like Google Play Store and Apple App Store to provide them the same. Does all user data get deleted along with the account? “When you fulfill a request to delete an account,…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.