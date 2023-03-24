“Thanks to AI tools that create “synthetic media” or otherwise generate content, a growing percentage of what we’re looking at is not authentic, and it’s getting more difficult to tell the difference…Some of these tools may have beneficial uses, but scammers can also use them to cause widespread harm,” the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) takes on the problem of fake content created by generative AI in its latest blogpost. After having cautioned businesses about keeping their AI-related claims in check, the FTC has now shed light on how AI can be used to “spread deception” and emphasises on the urgent need for digital companies to address the “deeper and emerging threat” of what it calls the “AI fake” problem. Focus on AI fakes: From generative AI chatbots to software that create deepfakes and voice clones, the blogpost clearly outlines how AI can be abused by fraudsters to use it for detrimental purposes. The “fake content” created by notorious users using these tools can then be accessed by large groups and may potentially harm specific communities and sections of the population. “They can use chatbots to generate spear-phishing emails, fake websites, fake posts, fake profiles, and fake consumer reviews, or to help create malware, ransomware, and prompt injection attacks. They can use deepfakes and voice clones to facilitate imposter scams, extortion, and financial fraud. And that’s very much a non-exhaustive list,” the statement adds. Why it matters: The FTC blogpost reminds us that it is necessary to look beyond…
US govt warns businesses of ‘AI deception’, calls for mitigating risks before launching AI products
In a blog post, the regulator said it wants companies to consider the harms of the misuse of AI products right at the design stage
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
