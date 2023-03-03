wordpress blog stats
Parliamentary committee reportedly approves India’s proposed data protection bill, but Congress MP disputes claim

India’s IT Minister said that a parliamentary committee gave the data protection bill a “big thumbs up”, but MP Karti P Chidambaram disagrees.

Published

A parliamentary committee has given India's proposed data protection bill a "big thumbs up", said Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw yesterday, reported Economic Times. However, Congress MP and member of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Karti P. Chidambaram alleged that the bill was never formally sent to the parliamentary committee. What happened?: Addressing the National Technology and Leadership Forum, Vaishnaw explained that the Standing Committee reportedly examined the bill and gave it the green light. First released for public consultation last year, the bill will now be introduced in parliament in the second half of the Budget session, slated to begin from mid-March onwards. Released last November, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, is the fourth iteration of India's much-awaited data privacy law. The bill has been criticised for widening government access to data and diluting citizens' privacy, among other concerns. A spanner in the works: "I would like to categorically state that the Bill has not been approved," said Chidambaram in a series of tweets yesterday. Chidambaram claimed that the committee only had a "preliminary discussion" on the bill in December last year during another meeting. Concerns over the excessive centralisation of power with the Indian government, and "lack of attention to the protection of children's data", among others, were raised. These include excessive centralisation of power w/ the GOI, lack of independence of Digital Protection Board, blanket exemptions to some Data Fiduciaries. I even raised issues with unchecked exemptions to the GOI & lack of attention to protection…

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society.

