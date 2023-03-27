wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Summary: All you need to know about social media user complaints in January 2023

While most social media platforms reported a decline in user grievances in January 2023, some reported a significant increase.

Published

January recorded lesser user grievances as per a majority of transparency reports released by various social media platforms. Twitter, WhatsApp and Google reported lesser grievances but Instagram reported an onslaught of complaints. Meanwhile, Facebook is still grappling with some issues of spamming. To know the skinny on platform actions so far, here’s MediaNama’s wrap-up of these reports for January, 2023 (and also February, 2023 in Twitter’s case): Twitter focuses on defamation grievances After increased numbers in the previous month, Twitter has reported lower number of grievances between January and February. Additionally, the focus of these complaints have also shifted to issues like defamation rather than hateful conduct. Period: January 26, 2023 to February 25, 2023 As per the transparency report, Twitter received 73 grievances overall in January, 21 grievances regarding hateful conduct, 14 grievances related to abuse harassment, and 12 IP-related infringement grievances. Twitter took action against 249 cases relating to defamation in the latest report as opposed to 163 URLs related to abuse/ harassment in the previous report. Overall, Twitter took action against 302 URLs between January and February 2023. Twitter also processed 27 grievances appealing Twitter account suspensions. After looking into these cases, the platform overturned 10 account suspensions. Instagram complaints continue to spike Instagram reported a huge spike in the number of complaints in December 2022 compared to November 2022. This sharp upward trend has persisted for the first month of 2023 as well, with an increase of around 9,000 complaints. Period: January 1, 2023 to January…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ