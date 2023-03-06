wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

RTI: IT Ministry Repeats Stock Answer On National Cybersecurity Strategy, No Release Timelines Specified

MediaNama filed an RTI with the IT Ministry to find out about the hold-up on India’s National Cybersecurity Strategy that has been pending for 3 years

Published

India has been waiting for a national cybersecurity strategy for over three years now—so we filed an RTI with the IT Ministry to find out more about the hold-up. "The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) has formulated a draft National Cyber Security Strategy, which holistically looks at addressing the security issues of national cyberspace," responded the Cyber Security division of the IT Ministry last week. "No further information is available with CPIO [Chief Public Information Officer]." This reply is nearly identical to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's parliamentary response on the matter last December. Why it matters: Without the strategy, there are few incentives for organisations to implement robust cybersecurity practices. Data, privacy, and digital services are heavily compromised in the process. The multiple cybersecurity attacks hitting the country of late, particularly on government institutions, are a prime example of this. What did we ask for? A list of all the individuals and entities that submitted comments on the strategy during its public consultations in 2019, along with copies of their submissions. We also asked for copies of any orders indicating when the finalised strategy will be introduced. Whose jurisdiction is this anyway? The limited response is surprising—especially given that the RTI was bumped around between departments before it was forwarded to the appropriate one. We first filed an RTI with the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the strategy earlier this year. Two weeks later, our application was transferred to the Prime Minister's Office. A day later, it…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ