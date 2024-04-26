OpenAI Hires Public Policy In-Charge as First Indian Employee

We missed this earlier: Artificial Intelligence (AI) pioneer OpenAI has hired its first employee in India as part of an early attempt to shape favourable regulations, reported Bloomberg on April 19. According to sources accessed by Bloomberg, OpenAI’s initial hire is a Public Policy and Partnerships Head named Pragya Misra, who was previously the public affairs head at Truecaller and led the WhatsApp campaign against misinformation at Meta in 2018.

The Microsoft-backed AI startup has been dipping its toes in India for the past year. Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) met with officials from OpenAI and discussed ways to combat AI misuse during elections. CEO Sam Altman also visited India last year and advocated for a nationally-funded AI effort, stating that it could improve government services.

AI regulation is a hot-button topic in India currently. The government announced the IndiaAI mission last month, outlying Rs. 10,000 crore to promote AI use and research in India. At the same time, the IT ministry also issued an advisory mandating ‘undertested’ AI models to seek government approval before deployment in India.

