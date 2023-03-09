wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Want a replacement for your lost SIM card? Biometrics might get in your way

The use of facial data to verify telecom subscribers may not always work since facial recognition technology is not foolproof

Published

What’s the news: Delhi resident Mishika Singh took to Twitter on March 4, 2023 to vent her frustration on being unable to get a duplicate SIM card from Airtel India. After losing her phone in Kashmir, she thought it would be a simple matter of approaching the local store and getting a substitute for the lost card. Little did she know that her request would be rejected because her father’s latest photo (the official owner of the SIM) did not match the photo he had provided in 2008! Exasperated with this situation, Singh tweeted, "How on earth is he supposed to look the same after 15 years?" - a question that experts have been asking supporters of facial recognition verification since a while now: https://twitter.com/mishikasingh/status/1632043567173738499 Why it matters: Remember our ASTR explainer? We talked about the ‘Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition Powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification – ASTR’ that compared subscriber images provided by Telecom Subscriber Providers to “groups of similar images” to prevent duplication of SIM card registrations. According to the Haryana police, the system has proved useful in deactivating 983 duplicate SIMs in Nuh region. Even the telecom department confirmed the use of ASTR when asked about the same by MPs in the Parliament. However, Singh’s experience highlights how facial recognition is not a fool-proof solution. Issues like failure to detect ageing, low accuracy rates and even racial bias persist in facial recognition and can hinder user experience. So, the real question is: are government agencies…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ