One of India’s biggest digital payments companies, PhonePe, will not be going ahead with its plan to acquire ZestMoney—a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform—according to a report in The Economic Times. The deal is being called off owing to “lapses” that came to light during the due diligence process, the report added. Moreover, there were concerns around ZestMoney’s sustainability and shareholding structure spread across Singapore and India which also contributed to the eventual fallout, the business daily said. Why it matters: The development may come as a death knell for ZestMoney which is rumoured to be strapped for cash, and may find it difficult to find buyers. It highlights how start-ups are struggling to raise funds in a challenging economy as companies tighten their purse strings. Moreover, it also underscores the importance of due diligence which has become a critical aspect of acquisitions in light of reports of start-ups manipulating their financial data. It remains to be seen how this impacts PhonePe’s plans of becoming a one-stop solution for all things finance, but it does affect the company’s lending ambitions adversely. Was there a problem with ZestMoney’s loans: The Economic Times reported that ZestMoney’s default ratio on loans disbursed by it might have been a problem. The report said that the ratio was very high, with an estimate of over 10 per cent, adding that it should be at 2-3 per cent for quality lenders. There was a disagreement over the valuation of the company as it came down to as low as $40-$50…
News
Why did PhonePe cancel its deal to acquire ZestMoney?
It remains to be seen how this impacts PhonePe’s plans of becoming a one-stop solution for all things finance
Latest Headlines
- Why did PhonePe cancel its deal to acquire ZestMoney? March 31, 2023
- RTI: Chennai police confirms 9 drones as part of a Drone Police Unit and here’s why it’s important March 31, 2023
- Global body for AI policy asks US Trade Commission to halt OpenAI from releasing new GPT models March 31, 2023
- More people in India support surveillance tech than those critical of it: Study March 31, 2023
- The Government, the Platform, the Individual: Who’s Responsible for Keeping the Internet Safe? #NAMA March 31, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login