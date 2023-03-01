“The problem is we are already talking about the feasibility of a certain design of the regulator. That's sort of putting the cart before the horse. The question for me is, what are the aspects, which in a sense would attract regulatory intervention?” questions Vibodh Parthasarathi, Associate Professor, Centre for Culture, Media and Governance at Jamia Millia Islamia, while speaking at MediaNama’s discussion on Internet Regulation, Convergence and TRAI on February 25, 2023. The expert was commenting on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI’s) consultation paper batting for a converged regulatory framework. TRAI, in its paper, has recommended that in a converged era, in order to facilitate innovation and ease of doing business, “convergence of telecom and broadcasting networks and services can ensure efficient utilization of the available resources”. We have summarised the consultation paper here. Discussants at MediaNama’s event raise questions about the necessity and feasibility of a single regulator and touch upon the challenges that may arise while implementing such a framework. STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! What are they trying to address through convergence? According to TRAI, the lack of convergence is causing challenges at the “statutory, licensing, administrative and regulatory levels”. As multiple ministries are looking at different aspects of online services, the telecom regulator believes that there is a need to include over-the-top services or internet communication services…
News
No clarity on aspects that a converged regulator will focus on: Expert on TRAI’s Convergence Paper #NAMA
Discussants at MediaNama’s event raised questions about the necessity and feasibility of a single regulator. Read the story to know more.
Latest Headlines
- Medianama Daily: A Digital India without free internet access? March 2, 2023
- Video: MediaNama’s Discussion On Internet Regulation, Convergence And TRAI March 1, 2023
- Explained: What is UPI Lite and what benefits does it bring to users March 1, 2023
- Is India’s telecom regulator equipped to deal with issues related to quality of services? #NAMA March 1, 2023
- Indian govt considers mandatory third-party insurance for uninsured vehicles: How does it work? March 1, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login