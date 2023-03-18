🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Is India’s Aviation Minister not sure about user privacy under govt’s Digi Yatra project? The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry issued a press release in response to MediaNama Editor Nikhil Pahwa’s tweet highlighting concerns about the data privacy of air travellers using the Digi Yatra facility, which uses facial recognition tech. In an attempt to clarify concerns about the collection and storage of people’s facial data, the Ministry tweeted out a screenshot of the Civil Aviation Minister responding to Pahwa stating that passenger data is not stored in a central repository. It all started when the Ministry, in response to our Right to Information queries, replied saying that information on Digi Yatra does not come under RTI, which is quite strange as it’s one of the flagship projects of the Union government. Pahwa’s tweet triggered a discussion and Twitter users responded with more questions about the Digi Yatra data collection process. The press release mainly reiterates what the minister tweeted, but there’s more to what’s being said. What are these unaddressed concerns? Find out here. [3.5 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🎙 Be a Part of the Conversation! To what extent does a user need to be identified? Can verification processes prevent scams? How can we protect our sensitive data while undergoing government verification? We will be raising and discussing these, and more such questions, at our hybrid roundtable on ‘Exploring…
MediaNama Daily: Aviation Ministry’s Digi Yatra is experiencing some turbulence
Civil Aviation Ministry says passengers’ data is not centrally stored under Digi Yatra, a handy list of countries that have banned TikTok, and other tech policy updates.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
