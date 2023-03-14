wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

PlayGames 24×7 challenges its involvement in online gamer’s suicide case

Madras HC has issued notice to Tamil Nadu police agencies on a plea filed by PlayGames 24×7 challenging its implication in a gamer’s suicide

Published

Yesterday, the Madras High Court issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government, and its police agencies, in a plea filed by an online gaming company implicated in the suicide of an online gamer, LiveLaw reported. Justice G. Chandrasekharan directed the Tamil Nadu government, the Chennai police, and Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) to file their counter-claims by March 14th, 2023. What happened? An online rummy player, Manikandan, died by suicide in 2022, before which he killed his wife and two children. The investigating agency sent notice to PlayGames 24x7, charging them under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code—which prescribes punishment for murder. They also requested information on PlayGames 24x7's bank statements, turnover, and operations. Information on the games Manikandan had played and who he'd played against was also requested. Some important regional context: The Tamil Nadu government tried to ban online gambling and games of chance twice—in 2021 and 2022. This is well within the state government's prerogative to do, as states are charged with regulating gambling in India. However, both times, the bans were criticised for outlawing online skill-based games too, which have been held by various courts not to be gambling games. Gaming companies offering skill-based games (like rummy) argued that this affected their right to do business. This led to the Madras High Court striking down the 2021 ban. The 2022 attempt was reportedly stalled by the state's governor for repeating the same concerns the High Court had raised a year earlier, among other reasons. Some of these arguments…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ