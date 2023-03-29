wordpress blog stats
Google will have to comply with India’s competition regulator’s order in its antitrust case

Google may have exhausted all its options to seek relief against the Competition Commission of India’s orders with this development

Published

Google’s appeal against the order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been rejected by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), according to a report in  Bar and Bench. The order by CCI imposed two fines of Rs 936 crore and Rs 1337.76 crore on the company in 2022 for violating antitrust provisions. The present appeal rejected by the NCLAT is against the order which imposed a fine of Rs 1337.76 crore. The company had failed to obtain a stay when it appealed to NCLAT on January 3, 2023. The investigation conducted by CCI into Google did not violate the “principles of natural justice” according to a bench of NCLAT Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Dr Alok Srivastava, Member (Technical), the report added, clarifying that certain directions issued by the CCI need to be kept aside. Why it matters: The order is significant because it was the last recourse available to Google for procuring relief against the CCI order. The company had earlier approached the NCLAT and the Supreme Court of India to obtain relief against the CCI but it all came to nought. It does mean that the company will have to cough up a hefty fine and make a raft of changes to Android as stipulated in the order. No relief from NCLAT or the Supreme Court: Google approached the NCLAT as soon as possible against the CCI but failed to find any favour when it rejected appeals against both the fines in January 2023. The…

