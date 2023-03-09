The revised Data Protection Bill could allow the transfer of personal data to all countries other than those specified in a blacklist, The Indian Express reported on March 8. This will be a significant shift from the approach proposed in the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, released last November, which bars cross-border data transfers by default and only allows the transfer of personal data to countries that have been approved by the Indian government as part of a whitelist. Why does this matter: A blacklist approach, rather than a whitelist, will be a big win for businesses because it allows them to carry on their business as usual without additional compliance requirements (except for blacklisted countries). This change also marks a notable concession by the Indian government as businesses have repeatedly criticised multiple versions of the data protection bill for strict rules on cross-border data transfers and data localisation, and sought relaxations (such as a blacklist approach). How have the rules around cross-border data transfers evolved over the years: The restrictions on cross-border data transfers have been eased over the multiple iterations of the data protection bill: 2018: By far the strictest, the Personal Data Protection Bill 2018, required all companies to mandatorily store a copy of all personal data in India (data localisation mandate), allowing the transfer of such data abroad only under certain grounds like contractual agreements, approved by the central government or Data Protection Authority, etc. 2019 and 2021: The PDP Bill 2019 and Data Protection Bill 2021 both…
News
Revised data protection bill might allow data transfers to all countries, except those in blacklist
A blacklist approach will be a big win for businesses because it allows them to carry on their business as usual without additional compliance requirements
Latest Headlines
- White House backs legislation enabling it to impose a national ban on TikTok March 9, 2023
- TN Govt Lacks “Legislative Competence”: Governor Returns Bill Banning Online Gambling March 9, 2023
- Revised data protection bill might allow data transfers to all countries, except those in blacklist March 9, 2023
- Medianama Daily: Only two constants in life, death and taxes March 8, 2023
- Gaming Tax Amendments in Budget 2023: What are online gaming bodies worried about? March 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login