wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Revised data protection bill might allow data transfers to all countries, except those in blacklist

A blacklist approach will be a big win for businesses because it allows them to carry on their business as usual without additional compliance requirements

Published

The revised Data Protection Bill could allow the transfer of personal data to all countries other than those specified in a blacklist, The Indian Express reported on March 8. This will be a significant shift from the approach proposed in the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, released last November, which bars cross-border data transfers by default and only allows the transfer of personal data to countries that have been approved by the Indian government as part of a whitelist. Why does this matter: A blacklist approach, rather than a whitelist, will be a big win for businesses because it allows them to carry on their business as usual without additional compliance requirements (except for blacklisted countries). This change also marks a notable concession by the Indian government as businesses have repeatedly criticised multiple versions of the data protection bill for strict rules on cross-border data transfers and data localisation, and sought relaxations (such as a blacklist approach). How have the rules around cross-border data transfers evolved over the years: The restrictions on cross-border data transfers have been eased over the multiple iterations of the data protection bill: 2018: By far the strictest, the Personal Data Protection Bill 2018, required all companies to mandatorily store a copy of all personal data in India (data localisation mandate), allowing the transfer of such data abroad only under certain grounds like contractual agreements, approved by the central government or Data Protection Authority, etc. 2019 and 2021: The PDP Bill 2019 and Data Protection Bill 2021 both…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ