The Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP), a global network of artificial intelligence policy experts and advocates, has written to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) urging the body to investigate OpenAI for violating consumer rights, The Verge reported. The CAIDP has stated that OpenAI’s GPT-4 is “biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety”. The CIADP, in its letter, has also asked the FTC to stop further commercial releases of GPT-4 and has called for an “independent oversight and evaluation” of commercial AI products launched in the US. The complaint comes in after a group of AI researchers wrote an open letter urging all AI labs around the world to halt training of powerful AI systems for at least six months. The signatories, including Elon Musk, claim that these systems “can pose profound risks to society and humanity”. But, AI experts have also called out the letter for further encouraging the AI hype: https://twitter.com/random_walker/status/1641077455178833920 What is GPT-4? GPT-4 is OpenAI’s latest AI language model which, the company claims, is more reliable, creative and can produce nuanced results and is available only for ChatGPT Plus users. It accepts image prompts in addition to text and users can also shape the tone, style, speech, and tasks of the AI by describing those directions in the “system” message. Why it matters: While there are AI enthusiasts and businesses who are racing to incorporate the AI software in their daily operations, there also those domain experts who are cautioning about…
News
Global body for AI policy asks US Trade Commission to halt OpenAI from releasing new GPT models
The Center for AI and Digital Policy asked the US FTC to halt the commercial launch of GPT-4, claiming that the AI model poses privacy risks.
Latest Headlines
- Why did PhonePe cancel its deal to acquire ZestMoney? March 31, 2023
- RTI: Chennai police confirms 9 drones as part of a Drone Police Unit and here’s why it’s important March 31, 2023
- Global body for AI policy asks US Trade Commission to halt OpenAI from releasing new GPT models March 31, 2023
- More people in India support surveillance tech than those critical of it: Study March 31, 2023
- The Government, the Platform, the Individual: Who’s Responsible for Keeping the Internet Safe? #NAMA March 31, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login