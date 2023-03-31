Global body for AI policy asks US Trade Commission to halt OpenAI from releasing new GPT models

The Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP), a global network of artificial intelligence policy experts and advocates, has written to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) urging the body to investigate OpenAI for violating consumer rights, The Verge reported. The CAIDP has stated that OpenAI’s GPT-4 is “biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety”. The CIADP, in its letter, has also asked the FTC to stop further commercial releases of GPT-4 and has called for an “independent oversight and evaluation” of commercial AI products launched in the US. The complaint comes in after a group of AI researchers wrote an open letter urging all AI labs around the world to halt training of powerful AI systems for at least six months. The signatories, including Elon Musk, claim that these systems “can pose profound risks to society and humanity”. But, AI experts have also called out the letter for further encouraging the AI hype: https://twitter.com/random_walker/status/1641077455178833920 What is GPT-4? GPT-4 is OpenAI’s latest AI language model which, the company claims, is more reliable, creative and can produce nuanced results and is available only for ChatGPT Plus users. It accepts image prompts in addition to text and users can also shape the tone, style, speech, and tasks of the AI by describing those directions in the “system” message. Why it matters: While there are AI enthusiasts and businesses who are racing to incorporate the AI software in their daily operations, there also those domain experts who are cautioning about…

