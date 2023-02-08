In a bid to digitise vaccination records of women and children, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to implement all state vaccination programmes through the U-WIN portal, according to a report by Economic Times. The Solan and Sirmaur districts of the state are already a part of the Indian government's pilot project to digitise Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) through U-WIN. In Himachal Pradesh, residents are required to provide their Aadhaar and mobile number for registering on U-WIN. According to the report, an estimated 43,000 people are expected to benefit from the portal annually. What is U-WIN? Remember Co-WIN, the Covid-19 vaccination portal? U-WIN is just a replica of Co-WIN, which is being pitched by the Indian government as a one-stop source for all information on a mother and child’s immunisation process. According to the Economic Times report, once the U-WIN portal is fully implemented, it will maintain records of pregnant women, delivery outcomes, vaccination status and plans of routine immunisation sessions. The Indian government has piloted the project in select two districts of every State and Union Territory since January 2023. Why it matters: Digitisation of health records is one of the key focus-areas of the India's 'Digital India' and Health Stack plans. The government has greatly emphasised on facilitating interoperability of health data and services by leveraging the use of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts, Co-WIN platform and the upcoming Unified Health Interface project. By bringing in U-WIN, another health database will be added to further centralise granular information on…
News
U-WIN in Himachal Pradesh: India’s pilot project to digitise vaccination records gains ground
U-WIN is modelled on the Covid-19 vaccination portal “CoWIN” and is being piloted in selected districts since January 2023
Latest Headlines
- U-WIN in Himachal Pradesh: India’s pilot project to digitise vaccination records gains ground February 8, 2023
- Explainer: Meet the new ChatGPT-powered Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser February 8, 2023
- Why Does the Indian Govt Think Twitter’s Challenge to its Blocking Orders Lacks Bite? February 8, 2023
- Nearly 4,000 videos ordered to be removed off YouTube by India’s health ministry: Report February 8, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: An ASTR-verse unbeknown to you February 8, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login