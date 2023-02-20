Why is Twitter charging users for SMS-based 2FA and why it shouldn’t

Twitter announced on February 15 that two-factor authentication (2FA) using text messages (SMS) will only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers. Non-subscribers who want 2FA for their accounts will have to choose between using an authentication app or a security key by 20 March 2023. This announcement received a backlash, with many users arguing that Twitter should not charge for an essential security feature (that was previously free). But the other side to this debate, which is also Twitter's side, is that SMS-based 2FA is costing the company millions because fraudsters are scamming the company using this feature, and other forms of 2FA are more secure anyway. What is two-factor authentication (2FA): "Instead of only entering a password to log in, 2FA requires you to also enter a code or use a security key," Twitter explains. The code is typically either delivered to a user on their registered mobile number or on an authentication app set up by the user. Having 2FA for all types of accounts is considered more secure because even if bad actors obtain your password they will not be able to log in without the second authentication credential. 2FA is also referred to as multi-factor authentication (MFA) as it can sometimes include more than two levels of security. Why Twitter is charging for SMS-based 2FA It is costing Twitter $60 million a year: In response to criticism of this move, Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed that supporting SMS-based 2FA is costing the company $60 million a year because of fake messages: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1626996774820024321?s=20…
