Summary: Transparency reports show social media user complaints continue to rise

December 2022 transparency reports for social media intermediaries are out and it turns out that Christmas cheer did little to curb the number of user complaints received by platforms. Considering November performances, Twitter was the only platform to report a noticeable decline in user complaints in December. In the same month, Facebook also saw a marginal decline in complaints. However, the latest reports by Instagram, WhatsApp, and Google showed that the number of user grievances only rose by the end of the year. Even for Twitter, the latest transparency report covering the first half of January showed that user complaints rose again in January 2023. In cases like Instagram, the rate of increase in user complaints and reasons for complaints are concerning. So, here's MediaNama's wrap-up of these reports for the month of December (and January in Twitter’s case): Resurge in complaints to Twitter After the short decline in grievances towards the end of 2022, Twitter reported an increase in complaints under the IT Rules, 2021. Period: December 26, 2022, to January 25, 2023. As per the transparency report, Twitter received 147 grievances with the same ranking issues as the previous report: abuse harassment (94 grievances), hateful conduct (25 grievances) and IP-related infringement (10 grievances). Meanwhile, the platform took action against 236 URLs of which 163 URLs were related to abuse/ harassment. Further, Twitter processed 11 grievances appealing Twitter account suspensions. After looking into the cases, the platform overturned two account suspensions. As per data from previous monthly reports, Twitter’s…
