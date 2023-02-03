wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Update: Supreme Court Asks Indian Govt to Produce The Records Issued To ‘Block’ BBC Documentary

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by N Ram of The Hindu, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

Published

The Supreme Court has asked the Indian government to produce the "original records" behind the blocking of the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" in the next hearing that is scheduled to take place in April. The court was hearing a writ petition, filed by N Ram of The Hindu, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, on February 3, 2023. The petitioners seek to restrain the Indian government from blocking the documentary and to quash all orders that directly and indirectly block online access to it, according to Livelaw. Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh, representing the petitioners, pointed out that the Indian government used emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2000, to 'block' the BBC documentary. He also said that the Centre has not made this "secret order" available in the public domain. The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issued a notice to the Indian government to file a counter affidavit within 3 weeks. Rejoinder, if any, can be filed within two weeks after the service of the counter affidavit, the bench noted. Background:  Using its emergency powers, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued directions to block multiple videos of the documentary uploaded on YouTube by third parties. It also issued directions citing Rule 16(3) of the IT Rules and Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, for blocking over 50 Twitter URLs with links to Modi's documentary on January 20, 2023. The government has said that the documentary is “undermining…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

1 week ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ