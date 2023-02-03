The Supreme Court has asked the Indian government to produce the "original records" behind the blocking of the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" in the next hearing that is scheduled to take place in April. The court was hearing a writ petition, filed by N Ram of The Hindu, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, on February 3, 2023. The petitioners seek to restrain the Indian government from blocking the documentary and to quash all orders that directly and indirectly block online access to it, according to Livelaw. Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh, representing the petitioners, pointed out that the Indian government used emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2000, to 'block' the BBC documentary. He also said that the Centre has not made this "secret order" available in the public domain. The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issued a notice to the Indian government to file a counter affidavit within 3 weeks. Rejoinder, if any, can be filed within two weeks after the service of the counter affidavit, the bench noted. Background: Using its emergency powers, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued directions to block multiple videos of the documentary uploaded on YouTube by third parties. It also issued directions citing Rule 16(3) of the IT Rules and Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, for blocking over 50 Twitter URLs with links to Modi's documentary on January 20, 2023. The government has said that the documentary is “undermining…
News
Update: Supreme Court Asks Indian Govt to Produce The Records Issued To ‘Block’ BBC Documentary
The court was hearing a writ petition filed by N Ram of The Hindu, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
Latest Headlines
- Microsoft Teams Premium to incorporate ChatGPT: 4 key take aways February 3, 2023
- Update: Supreme Court Asks Indian Govt to Produce The Records Issued To ‘Block’ BBC Documentary February 3, 2023
- RTI: Nearly 5,000 URLs blocked under Section 69A in the first 10 months of 2022 February 3, 2023
- Budget 2023: Lower budget allocation for Smart Cities Mission this fiscal year February 3, 2023
- India’s largest retailer Reliance Retail to start accepting payments in digital rupee (e₹) February 3, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login