Gig workers on February 11, 2023 praised the Rajasthan government’s decision to introduce the first Gig Workers Welfare Act and the allocation of ₹ 200 crore to set-up a welfare board. A big win for gig workers: Last week, the Rajasthan government held its Budget session for 2023-24. During the Budget, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “To save these workers from exploitation and provide support the Gig Workers Welfare Act will be introduced. Under this, I announce the setting up of a Gig Workers Welfare Board and allocate ₹200 crore to create a Gig Workers Welfare and Development Fund.” Gehlot spoke about gig workers’ claims of contractual exploitation by companies like Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, etc. on a ‘per transaction’ basis. Noting that Rajasthan already has 3-4 lakh gig workers, he talked about their need for social security – a benefit not provided by companies. Gig workers rejoice: Hailing the announcement, the Indian Federation of App based transport workers (IFAT) called the move a “monumental moment” for the entire informal sector workers and industries. In a press release, members hoped that the government’s decision will motivate other sectors to demand “their due entitlements.” “These efforts will go a long way in solving many unanswered and complex questions of the informal economy where over 94 percent (50 crores) of India's total workforce are employed,” said IFAT. Why it matters: Last month, gig workers in Rajasthan held a conference in Jaipur in anticipation if the legislation. Although the announcement is not…
Big win for Rajasthan gig workers? Gehlot announces Gig Workers Welfare Act
The move has been welcomed as an acknowledgement of gig workers’ concerns, but will it have a real impact in their favour?
