Big win for Rajasthan gig workers? Gehlot announces Gig Workers Welfare Act

The move has been welcomed as an acknowledgement of gig workers’ concerns, but will it have a real impact in their favour?

Published

Gig workers on February 11, 2023 praised the Rajasthan government’s decision to introduce the first Gig Workers Welfare Act and the allocation of ₹ 200 crore to set-up a welfare board. A big win for gig workers: Last week, the Rajasthan government held its Budget session for 2023-24. During the Budget, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “To save these workers from exploitation and provide support the Gig Workers Welfare Act will be introduced. Under this, I announce the setting up of a Gig Workers Welfare Board and allocate ₹200 crore to create a Gig Workers Welfare and Development Fund.” Gehlot spoke about gig workers’ claims of contractual exploitation by companies like Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, etc. on a ‘per transaction’ basis. Noting that Rajasthan already has 3-4 lakh gig workers, he talked about their need for social security – a benefit not provided by companies. Gig workers rejoice: Hailing the announcement, the Indian Federation of App based transport workers (IFAT) called the move a “monumental moment” for the entire informal sector workers and industries. In a press release, members hoped that the government’s decision will motivate other sectors to demand “their due entitlements.” “These efforts will go a long way in solving many unanswered and complex questions of the informal economy where over 94 percent (50 crores) of India's total workforce are employed,” said IFAT. Why it matters: Last month, gig workers in Rajasthan held a conference in Jaipur in anticipation if the legislation. Although the announcement is not…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

