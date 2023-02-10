Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Will India be next?

Netflix said that it was ready to roll out measures to curb password sharing across various countries, according to a post on its blog. The company noted that there was confusion over when and how people can share Netflix and clarified that a Netflix account is intended for one household. The crackdown will now be expanded to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, the post added. It did not specify when it will be rolled out to other markets including India. The company had commenced a pilot across three countries (Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica) in Latin America in 2022 which was later expanded to other nations like Argentina and El Salvador. [caption id="attachment_178669" align="alignnone" width="880"] Source: Netflix[/caption] Why it matters: The announcement suggests that Netflix is close to rolling out its programme in other countries as it looks to augment its revenue. It is likely to have a wide-ranging impact as it is estimated that password sharing costs streaming platforms billions of dollars in lost revenue. It will be interesting to see how the company tackles this problem in India where it continues to struggle to gain a foothold. It is possible that the measure may turn away prospective customers in a price-conscious market like India so it may not see the light of day in the near future. What are the proposed measures: The company said that it tested several approaches in Latin America and arrived at the following— Set primary location: Netflix will allow users to ensure…

