Medianama Daily: The “Yes Boss” scam that can happen to you

Your boss texting or emailing you with a ‘task’ just got more complicated, and other tech policy stories from India and the world

Published

🥇If There's One Story To Read Today  A WhatsApp text from your boss... with a twist  Has your boss ever asked you for money, gift cards on WhatsApp? If yes, you might want to double-check the profile and mobile number of the person texting you.  Impersonation cases on WhatsApp and Emails are on the rise in India. From government chiefs, Adar the vaccine giant Adar Poonawala to companies like WebEngage and CleverTap, many big-shot persons have been impersonated by the scamsters. What's more, I too received an email from someone posing as our editor, Nikhil Pahwa. Of course, I did not send the demanded money! But, a handful of people from other companies did fall for the trap. One can always question how can someone just send in money online without double-checking? While awareness about cyber-frauds and other know-how is a discussion that follows, the boss-trick definitely seems to be working out for the fraudsters. If you find yourself scammed at some point, don't shy away from seeking help. Information is your weapon, so read on for exactly what this is all about and how the legal system and police are dealing with such cyber crimes.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

