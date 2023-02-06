🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today A WhatsApp text from your boss... with a twist Has your boss ever asked you for money, gift cards on WhatsApp? If yes, you might want to double-check the profile and mobile number of the person texting you. Impersonation cases on WhatsApp and Emails are on the rise in India. From government chiefs, Adar the vaccine giant Adar Poonawala to companies like WebEngage and CleverTap, many big-shot persons have been impersonated by the scamsters. What’s more, I too received an email from someone posing as our editor, Nikhil Pahwa. Of course, I did not send the demanded money! But, a handful of people from other companies did fall for the trap. One can always question how can someone just send in money online without double-checking? While awareness about cyber-frauds and other know-how is a discussion that follows, the boss-trick definitely seems to be working out for the fraudsters. If you find yourself scammed at some point, don’t shy away from seeking help. Information is your weapon, so read on for exactly what this is all about and how the legal system and police are dealing with such cyber crimes. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Have your say: You've seen us cover a lot on intermediaries on the internet. Brush up and attend the discussion on "Intermediary Classification in India" organised by The Quantum Hub and Centre…
Medianama Daily: The “Yes Boss” scam that can happen to you
Your boss texting or emailing you with a ‘task’ just got more complicated, and other tech policy stories from India and the world
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the 'deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
