🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today The Sisyphean task of eradicating spam The growing menace of spam in India is no secret given that two out of every three people receive at least one spam call every day. The situation is really quite grim as most people are so inundated with spam that they have become inured to it. But the regulators continue to be engaged in finding ways to curb it. A meeting was held on February 17 between India’s telecom regulator TRAI and the telecommunication companies, following which the regulator said that telcos have to block all unauthorised telemarketers from using their networks. It has also called for telcos to re-verify all templates for headers and messages to see if telemarketing entities are not using lookalike templates to evade the spam filtering mechanism. The regulatory body has been busy lately in trying to ascertain ways to curb spam. It is planning to come up with its own Truecaller-like measure so people know the identity of who is calling them. It remains to be seen how effective these measures will be. [Read, 3 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🎯 Have you marked your calendar yet? MediaNama is holding a discussion on “Internet Regulation, Convergence and TRAI” in Delhi on February 24. We’ll also discuss issues related to Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service requirements for online services, competition concerns highlighted by the TRAI, and…
MediaNama Daily: Will this be it for spam callers?
India's telecom regulator asks telcos to crack down on scammers, events this week, and a round up of tech policy from around the world.
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
