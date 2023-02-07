wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Here’s what WhatsApp has changed in its pricing policy for business accounts

New pricing policy comes amid Meta’s losses in ad revenue and in its ‘Metaverse’ projects

Published

In order to monetise business communications on its platform, WhatsApp has introduced a new pricing structure to for charging WhatsApp Business Accounts. According to an update by Meta, businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform will be charged per 24-hour conversation, which includes all the messages delivered in a 24-hour session. Currently, businesses are charged Rs 0.48 per conversation. The rates for these conversations will differ based on different categories. The four new conversation categories and the pricing for them will be effective from June 1, 2023. The current business-initiated conversations--wherein a business sends a message to the user outside the 24-hour customer service window—will now be split into three different categories. These will require the customer to “opt-in” for the service. The categories are as follows: Utility conversations: These messages are the ones that “facilitate a specific, agreed-upon request or transaction” or service to the customer. This may include updates, notification or billing statements during and after a transaction. Utility chats will be charged Rs 0.30 per conversation. Authentication conversations: These are for authenticating users with “one-time passcodes, potentially at multiple steps in the login process (e.g., account verification, account recovery, integrity challenges)”. Pricing for this is not announced yet. Marketing conversations: This is mainly about promoting the business online through offers, informational updates or sending call-to-action messages. As per the policy, any conversation that does not fall under the above two categories, will be termed as a marketing conversation. These will be charged Rs 0.72 per conversation. A fourth…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ