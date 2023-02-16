Blinkit launches feature allowing brands to create custom-designed stores within the app

Quick commerce platform Blinkit on February 15 announced a new feature called Brand Stores that lets brands create custom-designed stores within the Blinkit app. Who is this useful for: This new feature can be useful for brands that want the reach, discoverability, and convenience that quick commerce platforms provide but want to customise the look, feel, and flow of the shopping experience for consumers. Although not directly comparable, this is somewhat similar to mini apps on Paytm, which also lets brands capitalise on the discoverability provided by the Paytm app. "One of the most consistent requests we received from brands, large and emerging — but especially emerging — was the ability to better connect with customers. These new age brands don’t yet have the prowess to tell their story to customers using mass media. At the same time, all brands want to really target their products and services in a way, which stays true to their brand identity and beliefs." — Blinkit What can be customised with Brand Stores? Blinkit has listed the following customisations that Brand Stores allow: Aesthetic: "Brands can now showcase their products in a way that is tailored to their own unique style and aesthetic, making it easier for customers to find what they are really looking for." This means the brands can use their own design language and design assets. Custom pages and flows: Brands can create custom pages for their store. "This means, they can create different kinds of content and sections according to what they feel is more…

