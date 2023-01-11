Why is Western Railways evading questions on its latest CCTV surveillance network?

Mumbai’s Western Railways department seems eager to boast of its CCTV camera system with facial recognition and heat-mapping but not so eager to answer questions about this surveillance. A few weeks ago, MediaNama sent Mumbai’s Western Railways department questions about the CCTV’s functioning and security of the data collected by the cameras set up at every entry point of the railway stations. However, their responses were less than helpful in addressing these concerns. Where it all began: In November 2022, the Hindustan Times reported how the Western Railways’ new surveillance network had curbed crimes against passengers and helped identify missing persons. The officials in the report claimed that theft, robbery and similar petty crimes had lessened since the cameras had been set up. Further, the cameras even notified authorities of people gathering in one place to prevent crowding. Considering the sheer number of people whose biometrics would be collected by Railways for such reasons, MediaNama asked the department about the CCTVs’ data retention and security measures. To our surprise, the Railways responded these queries with vague responses that it is following guidelines as given by the “Railway board and RDSO.” Why it matters: Railways are considered Mumbai’s lifeline. The 2006 Mumbai bomb blasts particularly highlighted how sensitive and integral trains have become for India’s financial capital. The idea that AI-based technology will now be used to reduce crimes in these regions is a welcome notion. However, this does not dismiss concerns about privacy and data protection. It is concerning that…

