Indian government cracks down on six YouTube channels for ‘spreading fake news’

The release claims that the channels were part of a coordinated disinformation network spreading false information in India.

Published

As many as six YouTube channels were found to be peddling fake news by the PIB (Press Information Bureau) Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), as per a press release. https://twitter.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1613433393852862464 The release claimed that the channels were part of a coordinated disinformation network spreading false information in India. Moreover, these channels had more than 20 lakh subscribers with a cumulative viewership of over 51 crore. Understanding PIB and its fact-check unit: It is the nodal agency of the Indian government tasked with disseminating information about government policies and initiatives to the media. The agency's fact check unit was set up in 2019 to counter "misinformation related to government's policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms". Why it matters: It is important to note this development as it sheds light on the sophisticated nature of entities which peddle fake news. The numbers suggest that these channels had a wide reach which is a cause for concern. The press release charged that the channels were a part of a fake news economy that monetises videos in the garb of authentic news. Furthermore, it alleged that they used "fake, clickbait and sensational thumbnails and images of television news anchors of TV Channels" to mislead viewers and drive traffic to their channels. It must be noted that claims by the PIB's fact-checking unit must be taken with a pinch of salt as they have been accused of bias in the past.

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama.

