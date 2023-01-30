It's difficult for Google to justify a 30% commission on transactions when it dominates the app store space in India (despite Apple) by virtue of its dominance in Android; or even against the fact that Android gives the Play Store a competitive advantage. Google is already fairly dominant in digital advertising and gets a majority of online advertising spends. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox. The decision to bring parity between transaction commissions in India and the US (where Google faces a case by EPIC Games), was myopic. It brought a startup ecosystem that is typically at odds with each other, together against a common enemy. The "BharOS", an Indian fork of Android launched recently to much nationalistic applause, might also get favourable policy support. However, while abuse of dominance needs to be addressed, regulators, courts and the Indian government should also take into account the cybersecurity challenges that the fragmentation of Android will create for Indian consumers. This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.
News
Quick Take: Google’s mess with Competition Commission of India is its own creation
It’s difficult for Google to justify a 30% commission on transactions against the fact that Android gives the Play Store a competitive advantage.
Latest Headlines
- Twitter plans to limit permanent account suspensions on its platform January 30, 2023
- What’s the deal with Andhra Pradesh’s new family doctor system? January 30, 2023
- Supriya Shekher on Rethinking Privacy Mandates In Antitrust Law | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22 January 30, 2023
- Private Explosives Manufacturer Hired By Defence Ministry Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack January 30, 2023
- India forms 3 grievance appellate committees to look at social media user appeals January 30, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login