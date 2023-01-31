"...around 12 integrators, including Practo, Pristine Care, and all the names you're finding in the digital health space have not only helped in development of this protocol and this interface, but have also integrated (with Unified Health Interface) – and we're doing beta testing on this," said Kiran Gopal, director at the National Health Authority (NHA). He was speaking at the India Stack Developer Conference on January 25, 2023, about the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission's (ABDM) technology stack, which is a part of National Health Stack. Why it matters: The National Health Stack under the Aayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is a collection of several digital products which can be used to collect, exchange and process health data. Several apps and products can be built on top of these products if the government allows it. One example use-case of this could be sharing certain data from Aarogya Setu with another private app developer for providing better information about a person's physical health. As a part of the government's objective to digitise health data, over 30 crore Ayushman Bharat Digital Accounts (ABHA) numbers have already been created, Gopal said. The government wants app developers to take advantage of the large-scale health data available with the government, but this also comes with privacy and security risks. In light of the government's push towards digitising health data, it is important to understand how ABDM plans to use the health data of Indian citizens. How the ABDM's technology stack works: ABDM Digital Registries: The ABDM…
Practo Partners With Government To Help Develop India’s Health Stack
A Unified Health Interface enables seeking online consultations on multiple platforms, verifying doctors, claiming insurance: NHA
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
