The plan to equip the Press Information Bureau (PIB) with powers to flag fake news on social media has been deferred by the Indian government, according to several news reports. There will now be a separate consultation for stakeholders in February 2023, according to a statement by Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The minister reasoned that the consultation was supposed to be held on January 24, 2022 but was postponed given the backlog of consultations pending at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), The New Indian Express reported. What is the proposed amendment: The amendment added to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, stated that platforms will not be allowed to host information fact-checked to be “fake” or “false” by the PIB which falls under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. https://twitter.com/TheVikasLohchab/status/1617794322908475394 Why it matters: The postponement is notable as it seems like a reaction to the extent of backlash faced by the government over the proposed amendment. The outrage has been swift and unrelenting ever since the amendment was announced quietly by the MeitY. It is a good sign that the government will hold a consultation on the amendment given its far-reaching implications. Editors Guild of India demand removal: A letter sent by the Editors Guild of India urged Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to "expunge" the amendment to IT Rules, 2021 which grants PIB’s Fact-Checking Unit powers to direct social media platforms to take down…
News
Indian govt to hold separate consultation to discuss proposed amendment on fake news
Consultation on proposed amendment to IT Rules giving Press Information Bureau powers to flag fake news on social media has been postponed to Feb 2023
Latest Headlines
- Indian govt to hold separate consultation to discuss proposed amendment on fake news January 25, 2023
- India’s govt-run Ed-Tech app ‘DIKSHA’ exposes data of students, teachers: Report January 25, 2023
- Here’s why gig workers are eagerly awaiting Rajasthan’s Budget session January 25, 2023
- Medianama Daily: It only matters if you put down the money January 25, 2023
- Rajasthan HC Scoffs At GST Authorities Going After Gaming Platform’s “Betting and Gambling” Activities January 24, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login