wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Indian govt to hold separate consultation to discuss proposed amendment on fake news

Consultation on proposed amendment to IT Rules giving Press Information Bureau powers to flag fake news on social media has been postponed to Feb 2023

Published

The plan to equip the Press Information Bureau (PIB) with powers to flag fake news on social media has been deferred by the Indian government, according to several news reports. There will now be a separate consultation for stakeholders in February 2023, according to a statement by Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The minister reasoned that the consultation was supposed to be held on January 24, 2022 but was postponed given the backlog of consultations pending at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), The New Indian Express reported. What is the proposed amendment: The amendment added to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, stated that platforms will not be allowed to host information fact-checked to be “fake” or “false” by the PIB which falls under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. https://twitter.com/TheVikasLohchab/status/1617794322908475394 Why it matters: The postponement is notable as it seems like a reaction to the extent of backlash faced by the government over the proposed amendment. The outrage has been swift and unrelenting ever since the amendment was announced quietly by the MeitY. It is a good sign that the government will hold a consultation on the amendment given its far-reaching implications. Editors Guild of India demand removal: A letter sent by the Editors Guild of India urged Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to "expunge" the amendment to IT Rules, 2021 which grants PIB’s Fact-Checking Unit powers to direct social media platforms to take down…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ