wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Why is the IAMAI concerned about Indian telecom watchdog’s Caller ID proposal?

It batted for a consent-based and opt-in model for displaying caller ID’s, and asked who will bear the cost of maintaining the database

Published

“The proposed CNAP framework if implemented in its current form can pose a grave danger to citizens’ privacy and the exercise of other constitutionally protected fundamental rights,” read the submission by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The submission is part of the comments received by TRAI to its consultation paper on the introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in telecommunication networks. You can read our summary of the paper here. What is the IAMAI: It is an industry body representing the interests of internet businesses. It counts companies such as Apple, Airtel, Ola, Swiggy, Google, Meta, Netflix, among its members. Harms privacy: The submission said that the proposal poses a material risk to the rights of Indian citizens as it expands the mandate of caller line identification (CLI) to disclose the personal name of the caller. The measure poses a “significant privacy risk” to individuals who do not wish to be identified due to various reasons. For example, the risk to life and property, witness protection, whistle-blower protection, risk of retribution, etc. “Going ahead with the current CNAP framework may adversely impact individual freedom and therefore is not advised,” the submission suggested. Why it matters: It is important to parse the comments received by TRAI on its proposal because it looks to address the problem of unsolicited commercial communication which remains a nuisance despite a do-not-disturb (DND) registry. Furthermore, it is critical to examine IAMAI’s submission because it represents…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ