“The proposed CNAP framework if implemented in its current form can pose a grave danger to citizens’ privacy and the exercise of other constitutionally protected fundamental rights,” read the submission by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The submission is part of the comments received by TRAI to its consultation paper on the introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in telecommunication networks. You can read our summary of the paper here. What is the IAMAI: It is an industry body representing the interests of internet businesses. It counts companies such as Apple, Airtel, Ola, Swiggy, Google, Meta, Netflix, among its members. Harms privacy: The submission said that the proposal poses a material risk to the rights of Indian citizens as it expands the mandate of caller line identification (CLI) to disclose the personal name of the caller. The measure poses a “significant privacy risk” to individuals who do not wish to be identified due to various reasons. For example, the risk to life and property, witness protection, whistle-blower protection, risk of retribution, etc. “Going ahead with the current CNAP framework may adversely impact individual freedom and therefore is not advised,” the submission suggested. Why it matters: It is important to parse the comments received by TRAI on its proposal because it looks to address the problem of unsolicited commercial communication which remains a nuisance despite a do-not-disturb (DND) registry. Furthermore, it is critical to examine IAMAI’s submission because it represents…
News
Why is the IAMAI concerned about Indian telecom watchdog’s Caller ID proposal?
It batted for a consent-based and opt-in model for displaying caller ID’s, and asked who will bear the cost of maintaining the database
Latest Headlines
- Why is the IAMAI concerned about Indian telecom watchdog’s Caller ID proposal? January 20, 2023
- Facebook most hated social media platform across the world: Surfshark report January 20, 2023
- Verify Age Before Viewing Porn Websites: Proposed US State Bill January 20, 2023
- Quick Take: Founders and the holes they dig January 20, 2023
- Government’s Misinformation Plans May “Suppress Not Just Fake News But the Truth”: Digital News Outlets January 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login