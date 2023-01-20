"The proposed amendments can potentially become a convenient institutional mechanism to muzzle the press," said digital media consortium DIGIPUB* yesterday on the Indian government's latest plans to give itself powers to determine online information as "fake". "The proposed amendments could undermine a journalists' duty to speak truth to power and thereby undercut the principles of accountability/transparency and have the potential to suppress not just fake news but the truth...To undermine the media's mandate is to undermine democracy itself." The consortium has requested the government to consider withdrawing the plan. DIGIPUB’s statement on the draft amendments to the IT Rules, 2021, made by MEITY. pic.twitter.com/ufQFVYngc7 — DIGIPUB News India Foundation (@DigipubIndia) January 19, 2023 About the government's misinformation plans: They were quietly proposed as amendments to the IT Rules, 2021, on Tuesday, and outlaw platforms from hosting any information fact-checked to be "false" or "fake" by the Indian government's Press Information Bureau (PIB), or any other government agency. The amendment is deathly quiet on safeguards to prevent its misuse, raising concerns that the government will use these unfettered powers to wrongly label certain kinds of information as "false". Why it matters: The PIB has been prone to bias in the past, flagging news articles critical of the Indian government. That's why DIGIPUB and other news organisations are worried—will critical journalism survive such a broad amendment? Who else can uphold democracy: "The Government is not the only stakeholder in a thriving democracy," added DIGIPUB. "The media (electronic, print and digital), information activists, civil society etc., are…
News
Government’s Misinformation Plans May “Suppress Not Just Fake News But the Truth”: Digital News Outlets
These misinformation plans will outlaw platforms from hosting any information fact-checked to be “false” or “fake” by the Indian government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB).
Latest Headlines
- Verify Age Before Viewing Porn Websites: Proposed US State Bill January 20, 2023
- Quick Take: Founders and the holes they dig January 20, 2023
- Government’s Misinformation Plans May “Suppress Not Just Fake News But the Truth”: Digital News Outlets January 20, 2023
- India’s Supreme Court refuses to stay Google Android antitrust order January 20, 2023
- Gaming Rules: What will be their impact on the industry? #NAMA January 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login