The new competition report put forward by India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is "prescriptive, absolutist and regressive in nature," and the government needs to conduct wider stakeholder consultations before borrowing any proposals from the report, specifically the proposal of ex-ante regulations for digital markets, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), which consists of companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta, said in a statement published on January 6. Read: Summary of the Parliament Panel Report On Big Tech’s Unfair Practices In Digital Markets Why does this matter: Ex-ante regulation refers to measures geared at preventing anti-competitive conduct from taking place in the first place, rather than addressing such conduct after they have occurred. The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) are examples of ex-ante regulation because they classify certain large companies as gatekeepers and prescribe measures to monitor and restrain their conduct. There has been a growing momentum (and even some consensus) to institute such ex-ante regulations in India, but AIC claims that such regulations are not the best approach for India. Cannot merely try transplant regulations meant for other countries: "Transplanting legislative reforms designed for a foreign jurisdiction with high digital penetration into India, could lead to disproportionate costs to consumers in India and an impact on innovation and investment by businesses in India - especially at a time when the government is rightly focusing on bringing connectivity to all under the Digital India initiative," AIC opined, citing the report's references to the EU's DMA. No consensus that ex-ante…
News
No consensus that ex-ante regulations will address competition concerns in digital markets: tech coalition
Asia Internet Coalition, consisting of companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta, has criticised the new competition report in India that recommends ex-ante regulations for digital markets.
Latest Headlines
- No consensus that ex-ante regulations will address competition concerns in digital markets: tech coalition January 10, 2023
- None of our investors and creditors have any right on user funds: CoinDCX COO Mridul Gupta January 9, 2023
- Here’s why you should worry about CCTVs at Madhyamik centres in West Bengal January 9, 2023
- 41 % of CCTVs in Hyderabad defunct as of August 2022: did this boost use of facial recognition tech? January 9, 2023
- Reading List: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, Jan 13 #Ad January 9, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login