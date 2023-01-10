wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

No consensus that ex-ante regulations will address competition concerns in digital markets: tech coalition

Asia Internet Coalition, consisting of companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta, has criticised the new competition report in India that recommends ex-ante regulations for digital markets.

Published

The new competition report put forward by India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is "prescriptive, absolutist and regressive in nature," and the government needs to conduct wider stakeholder consultations before borrowing any proposals from the report, specifically the proposal of ex-ante regulations for digital markets, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), which consists of companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta, said in a statement published on January 6. Read: Summary of the Parliament Panel Report On Big Tech’s Unfair Practices In Digital Markets Why does this matter: Ex-ante regulation refers to measures geared at preventing anti-competitive conduct from taking place in the first place, rather than addressing such conduct after they have occurred. The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) are examples of ex-ante regulation because they classify certain large companies as gatekeepers and prescribe measures to monitor and restrain their conduct. There has been a growing momentum (and even some consensus) to institute such ex-ante regulations in India, but AIC claims that such regulations are not the best approach for India. Cannot merely try transplant regulations meant for other countries: "Transplanting legislative reforms designed for a foreign jurisdiction with high digital penetration into India, could lead to disproportionate costs to consumers in India and an impact on innovation and investment by businesses in India - especially at a time when the government is rightly focusing on bringing connectivity to all under the Digital India initiative," AIC opined, citing the report's references to the EU's DMA. No consensus that ex-ante…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ