wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

With no Aadhaar card, more than 19 lakh students may miss mid-day meals in Maharashtra

Due to issues related to their Aadhaar data, 59 lakh school students in Maharashtra may lose out on availing mid-day meal services.

Published

59 lakh school students in Maharashtra may lose out on availing services such as mid-day meals, and free uniforms and books due to issues related to their Aadhaar data, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Of these, over 19 lakh students in the state do not have an Aadhaar card, the report states, based on insights provided by the state education department on the student registration data collated by the Systematic Administrative Reforms for Achieving and Learning by Students (SARAL) “for the government, aided and non-aided schools” in the state. Further, according to a report by the Indian Express, of the 2,33,13,762 students enrolled in government and aided schools across Maharashtra, 19,55,515 do not have Aadhaar cards and the enrolment of over 40 lakh of them is considered invalid. A senior official from the state education department has raised concerns over the magnitude of the problem given its impact on the students’ access to basic education facilities, which require mandatory registration of Aadhaar data on the SARAL portal. “Aadhaar card is now mandatory for availing benefits like midday meal, text books, school uniforms and many more. From January 2023, students, who are registered on the portal with Aadhaar card can avail [the] midday meal scheme. During the verification of the data, we found that close to 19.5 lakh students do not have an Aadhaar card, while 40 lakh have errors in their personal details,” the official said to the Hindustan Times. Why it matters: The development in Maharashtra…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

19 hours ago

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ