59 lakh school students in Maharashtra may lose out on availing services such as mid-day meals, and free uniforms and books due to issues related to their Aadhaar data, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Of these, over 19 lakh students in the state do not have an Aadhaar card, the report states, based on insights provided by the state education department on the student registration data collated by the Systematic Administrative Reforms for Achieving and Learning by Students (SARAL) “for the government, aided and non-aided schools” in the state. Further, according to a report by the Indian Express, of the 2,33,13,762 students enrolled in government and aided schools across Maharashtra, 19,55,515 do not have Aadhaar cards and the enrolment of over 40 lakh of them is considered invalid. A senior official from the state education department has raised concerns over the magnitude of the problem given its impact on the students’ access to basic education facilities, which require mandatory registration of Aadhaar data on the SARAL portal. “Aadhaar card is now mandatory for availing benefits like midday meal, text books, school uniforms and many more. From January 2023, students, who are registered on the portal with Aadhaar card can avail [the] midday meal scheme. During the verification of the data, we found that close to 19.5 lakh students do not have an Aadhaar card, while 40 lakh have errors in their personal details,” the official said to the Hindustan Times. Why it matters: The development in Maharashtra…
News
With no Aadhaar card, more than 19 lakh students may miss mid-day meals in Maharashtra
Due to issues related to their Aadhaar data, 59 lakh school students in Maharashtra may lose out on availing mid-day meal services.
Latest Headlines
- With no Aadhaar card, more than 19 lakh students may miss mid-day meals in Maharashtra December 7, 2022
- Here are some specs of the time servers the Indian government wants companies to sync their clocks to: RTI December 6, 2022
- RBI Disallows Securitising Loans With Less Than 365-Days Residual Maturity December 6, 2022
- Indian govt may hold social media firms accountable for algorithms under ‘Digital India Act’ December 6, 2022
- Event Announcement: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Bangalore, 14th Dec #Ad December 6, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login