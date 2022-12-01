After CIC’s Decision, NIXI Resumes Publishing Dispute Resolution Decisions

The NIXI (National Internet Exchange of India) has once again started uploading its decisions on dispute resolutions on its website (see here), thanks to an RTI filed by journalist Aroon Deep. NIXI stopped uploading dispute resolution decisions after 26th October 2020, which prompted Deep to file an RTI, which ultimately went to the Central Information Commission (CIC) for a hearing. Only after the CIC's decision did NIXI start uploading their dispute resolution decisions again. About NIXI and the disputes it resolves NIXI is the government-appointed non-profit organisation responsible for managing .in domains. It also hears and decides on domain-related disputes. Here's an example of the kind of disputes NIXI handles: In October this year, NIXI transferred www.Subwayfranchise.co.in domain name to the American Foodchain brand Subway, which was earlier held by a person living in West Bengal. The person was also fined Rs 10,000 for obtaining the URL in "bad faith". Why did NIXI stop uploading its dispute resolution decisions? Well, the exact reason remains unknown, but the response to Deep's RTI stated that such information cannot be disclosed because it is confidential/commercial in nature. Why it matters: Domain names (eg Facebook.com, Google.com and Flipkart.com) are extremely valuable for companies and they are willing to pay a handsome amount of money to get their desired name. For example, the domain name CarInsurance.com was sold for $49.7 million, PrivateJet.com for $30 million and FB.com for $8.5 million (of course, it was bought by Facebook, that's why you reach Facebook when you go to…

