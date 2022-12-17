wordpress blog stats
India’s Child Rights Panel summons Byju’s CEO for alleged malpractices

Following reports of exploitation and deceit, Byju Raveendran has been asked to appear before NCPCR on December 23 to explain his stance

Taking note of reports of alleged malpractices at Byju’s, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a summon to the company’s CEO Byju Raveendran, MoneyControl reported on December 17. The issues flagged against the ed-tech company involve exploitation of students and their parents by deploying hard-selling techniques and misselling courses. The apex child rights body has stated that it has taken cognisance of news articles highlighting the complaints against the manner in which Byju’s operates. Raveendran has to appear before NCPCR on December 23 to explain his stance on the matter. The NCPCR also warned that if BYJU’s CEO fails to comply with the order, he will face consequences of non-attendance. What did the NCPCR say? According to Livemint, here’s what the NCPCR said in its statement: As per news reports, Byju’s is “indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children.” The reports also indicate that some “customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy.” The Commission observed that “indulging into malpractices to lure the parents or children into entering loan-based agreements and then causing exploitation is against the welfare of children and in pursuance of the functions and powers under Section 13 and 14 of CPCR Act, 2005.” Why does this matter? NCPCR’s move highlights the long-discussed issue of unethical practices deployed by Byju’s to get parents buy their academic courses and further exploitation through aggressive business tactics. Byju’s…

Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

