"And hopefully very soon, the Digilocker app will also become a part of the Android ecosystem, so all phones with Android will have Digilocker built-in with them," said Abhishek Singh, CEO of National e-Governance Division, which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He was speaking at the "Google for India" event on December 19, 2022, in Delhi. Singh also said that the "government is cognizant [of] the role that key partnerships can play in democratising the benefits for all of our citizens. As an important and responsible tech player in the country, Google continues to offer helpful products and services to millions of Indians." Why it matters: According to a report, Android has over 95% market share in the mobile operating system space. Hence, making Digilocker available by default on Android phones can be a huge push for the app. Digilocker is a government app that provides people with easy access to verifiable documents like Aadhaar, driving license, marksheets, etc. While it does provide easy access to documents, this comes with certain privacy risks. For instance, an authentication flaw in the app had earlier put the personal data of almost 4 crore users at risk. Google's AI integration with Google Digilocker Speaking at the event, Ram Papatla of Google's Android Engineering team elaborated on how the company is integrating an AI-based feature in Android phones which will allow users to identify and recognise important documents on their phones. “The model simply scans your phone and finds your…
Digilocker May Soon Be Pre-Installed On All Android Phones: MeitY
At the ‘Google for India’ event, Abhishek Singh from the MeitY said that “all phones with Android will have Digilocker built-in with them”.
