YouTube has announced that it will be offering several over-the-top (OTT) services on its platform dubbed as “Primetime Channels”, according to a blog post by the company. It added that the feature will allow users to watch TV shows and movies from over 30 platforms like Paramount and AMC. It is interesting to note that major streaming platforms will not be available on YouTube which suggests that this feature will help smaller platforms compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Disney, as they can leverage YouTube’s huge user base. This was also confirmed in a statement put out by Paramount Streaming’s Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer Jeff Shultz who acknowledged that the move will help the platform broaden its reach. Why it matters: The announcement is an indicator of the kind of consolidation that is likely to…
News
What do we know about YouTube’s Primetime Channels that bundles several OTT apps?
This feature will help smaller platforms compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Disney
