What’s the news: Entities should verify Aadhaar be it in physical or electronic form before accepting it as proof of identity, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said in a press release on November 24, 2022. As per the government department, any Aadhaar can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) and the mAadhaar App, or Aadhaar QR code Scanner. “The QR code scanner is freely available for both Android and iOS based mobile phones, as well as [W]indow[s]-based applications,” said UIDAI. It urged state governments to give necessary direction so that whenever Aadhaar is submitted as a proof of identity, entities authenticate or verify the resident’s document. Similarly, it also issued circulars to entities, authorized to do authentication/verification, and specified the protocol to be followed. Why it matters: Aadhaar was supposed to serve as a unique ID for Indian citizens before it was diluted to its current version of a document that helps in availing government subsidies. Previously, the UIDAI also said that it will not vouch for Aadhaar’s demographic data accuracy. In such a case, it is not surprising that UIDAI is asking governments to verify people’s Aadhaar. However, a bigger question that pops up is: if Aadhaar is in fact not a unique then what is the rationale of the government in trying to link it with Voter-ID and other important documents? Considering, the government is also pushing for Baal Aadhaar, it is…
News
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) says verify Aadhaar as ID proof using QR
UIDAI telling entities to “verify” an Aadhar card’s authenticity using the QR code provided highlights that Aadhar is not a foolproof unique ID
Latest Headlines
- Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) says verify Aadhaar as ID proof using QR November 25, 2022
- Video: Members Call on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP) 2022 November 25, 2022
- Karnataka Govt To Finalise App-based Auto Rides’ Convenience Fee Soon: Report November 24, 2022
- AIIMS under major ransomware attack; hospital services running on manual mode November 24, 2022
- Deep Dive: How the data protection bill enables govt surveillance and misuse of personal data November 24, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login