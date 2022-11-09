What’s the news: One 97 Communications (Paytm's parent company) reported a 76% (YoY) jump in its Q2 revenue from Rs 1086.4 crore in FY22 to Rs 1914 crore in FY23. However, its YoY Q2 loss widened by 20.6% from Rs 473.5 crore in FY22 to Rs 571.5 crore in FY23.6 Compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew 14% from Rs 1679.6 crore to Rs 1914 crore and its loss was reduced by 11.4% from Rs 645.4 crore to Rs 571.5 crore. The company's total expenses in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 2,561.4 crore out of which Employee Benefits Expense accounted for 36.8% of the costs, payment and processing charges accounted for 29.2% of the costs, and marketing and promotional expenses accounted for 12.7% of the costs. Paytm, founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, went public on 18th November 2021 with…
Latest Headlines
- Advanced Version of Android Malware Targeting Indian Taxpayers Identified: Report November 9, 2022
- OTT Communication Apps Should Bear Burden Like License Fee: SP Kochhar, COAI November 9, 2022
- Twitter switches from blue tick verification to “Official” labels feature November 9, 2022
- UPI frauds made bulk of the overall cybercrime complaints in Q2 2022: Report November 9, 2022
- Paytm’s YoY Loss Widens By 20%, Revenue Grows By 76% in Q2 FY23 November 9, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login