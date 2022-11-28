Amazon to wind down its food delivery and edtech businesses in India

What's the news: Amazon will shut down its food delivery business in India by the end of this year, MoneyControl reported on November 26. The e-commerce company will also wind down its edtech platform, which it launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported on November 24. Why does this matter: Amazon is winding down these businesses amidst a flurry of layoffs by tech companies in recent weeks. The e-commerce company is expected to lay off nearly 10,000 employees worldwide in the coming months. These developments are signs of an uncertain macroeconomic environment affecting businesses of all kinds, particularly the tech sector, which saw unprecedented growth in the last two years. What is Amazon's food delivery business and why is the company shutting it down: Amazon launched its food delivery business in Bangalore in May 2020 on a pilot basis. The service didn't expand beyond Bangalore. Amazon hasn't provided any specific reasons for shutting down the business but noted that it made the decision as part of its "annual operating planning review process," MoneyControl reported. Amazon has informed its restaurant partners that it will meet all the contractual obligations and provide support till March 2023, the report added. "We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners and we are supporting our affected employees during this transition." — Amazon to MoneyControl What is Amazon's edtech business and why is the company shutting it down: In 2021, Amazon launched the Amazon Academy…

