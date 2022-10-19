After XCheck, Now ShareChat Wants The Wire to Take Down Report Implicating It In “Tek Fog”

Following The Wire’s statement that it will review the multiple reporting concerns with its XCheck stories after "suspending" them, Indian social media platform ShareChat has now urged the media house to take down its report implicating it in the sharing of hate speech and misinformation via the alleged “Tek Fog” app. Why it matters: Released in January, The Wire’s three-part exclusive suggested the existence of an app called Tek Fog that was “used by political operatives affiliated with the ruling party to artificially inflate the popularity of the party, harass its critics and manipulate public perceptions at scale across major social media platforms”. The landmark reports, which were co-authored by Ayushman Kaul (Senior Analyst at LogicallyAI) and Devesh Kumar (reporter at The Wire), were also critiqued at the time for perceived loopholes in reporting and technical analyses. Kumar was involved in the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.