What's the news? Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), a body representing telcos Jio, Airtel and Vi, said on Tuesday that “Regulation on communications OTTs as well as OTTs consuming humongous bandwidth is a necessity. There is a need to ensure a level-playing field among all technologies, i.e., same service, same rules with respect to OTT communication services, so that a fair and healthy competition prevails in the industry,” according to The Hindu. The reasoning by COAI behind this comment: It said, “Since OTTs and TSPs provide the same voice/video/data communication services, they operate in the same situation, and hence should not be seen as un-equals”. COAI argued that telecom service providers have to go through a government-mandated process for the allocation of spectrum, invest heavily in infrastructure and undertake critical commitments in terms of deliverables defined by a license agreement…
Problems with Telcos Demand for Same Service, Same Rules for OTT Platforms Like WhatsApp
COAI says OTTs provide telecom operator-like services without fulfilling similar obligations
