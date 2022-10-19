"Let’s be clear, we are not in the business of compromising on privacy, and we are not in the business of handing people who want and need Signal a compromised version of it. We are not going to do that. Are there people in South and East Asia who want to be able to talk privately, safely, and intimately outside of the gaze of corporate state surveillance? Absolutely. Do we want them to have access to Signal? Absolutely, we do. Do we want Signal to be available there? Yes. Can we magically transform the geopolitical dynamics? No, we can’t," Meredith Whittaker, president of the encrypted messaging app Signal, remarked in an interview with The Verge. Will walk away from India if need be: "We would walk. We will not hand over the keys to our encryption, we will not break…
Signal will exit India rather than comply with laws that weaken encryption
For Signal, the choice between staying in India and protecting its encryption is a clear one: what will other platforms do, if forced?
