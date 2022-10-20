Indian PM calls for global coordination to tackle cyber crime at Interpol’s 90th General Assembly

“It is not enough to fight terrorism in the physical space; it is now spreading its presence through online radicalisation and cyber threats,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address at the 90th General Assembly of Interpol in New Delhi. Why it matters: It is no secret that cyber attacks are being perceived as a major threat across the world. It is important to note how Interpol is deliberating upon the issue as it may provide insight into how countries are looking to tackle cyber crime within their borders. Modi’s comments underline the significance of a coordinated strategy. Fighting cybercrime: Modi warned that an attack can be executed at the click of a button, bringing the system to its knees. Modi added that there was a need to develop a cohesive international strategy. Striving for coordination: Modi has…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.