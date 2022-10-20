“It is not enough to fight terrorism in the physical space; it is now spreading its presence through online radicalisation and cyber threats,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address at the 90th General Assembly of Interpol in New Delhi. Why it matters: It is no secret that cyber attacks are being perceived as a major threat across the world. It is important to note how Interpol is deliberating upon the issue as it may provide insight into how countries are looking to tackle cyber crime within their borders. Modi’s comments underline the significance of a coordinated strategy. Fighting cybercrime: Modi warned that an attack can be executed at the click of a button, bringing the system to its knees. Modi added that there was a need to develop a cohesive international strategy. Striving for coordination: Modi has…
News
Indian PM calls for global coordination to tackle cyber crime at Interpol’s 90th General Assembly
Not the first time Modi has stressed the need for a globally coordinated response to emerging threats.
Latest Headlines
- Summary: India’s Competition Watchdog Fines MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and Oyo October 20, 2022
- Indian PM calls for global coordination to tackle cyber crime at Interpol’s 90th General Assembly October 20, 2022
- Facebook India reports 74% Growth in Ad Revenue October 20, 2022
- Netflix reveals average revenue from India is affecting its bottom line in Asia-Pacific region October 20, 2022
- Jio overtakes BSNL In Wireline Services, Continues to be Top Wireless Service Provider: TRAI Data October 20, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login