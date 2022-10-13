The development of high-tech “zero-click” spyware has made sources fearful of speaking to journalists, stated the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in its spyware report released October 13, 2022. As per the ‘When spyware turns phones into weapons’ report viewed by MediaNama before release, people are scared of incurring retribution from authorities on talking to journalists. Szabolcs Panyi, a Hungarian investigative reporter, told CPJ that after breaking the news of the Hungarian government buying Pegasus spyware, he has struggled to meet and communicate with sources. They are “increasingly afraid of the trouble [he] might bring into their life,” said Panyi. Similar interviews reports, tech experts, press freedom advocates across various countries including India revealed that journalists are concerned not just for their own safety but for friends and family as well. According to journalist Fred Guterl, who wrote the report,…
‘When spyware turns phones into weapons’: CPJ report on how spyware impacts journalists and press freedom
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) released a report on how sophisticated spyware is threatening journalism through surveillance tech
