Community education initiatives, enhanced violence detection using Artificial Intelligence tools, and empathy-driven Minecraft games are some of the new policy steps announced by YouTube, Twitch, Microsoft, and Meta to combat 'hate-fueled violence' on their platforms. These measures fall under the 'United We Stand' campaign—a multi-pronged initiative led by United States President Joe Biden to combat the rise of hate-fueled violence in the country. The White House hosted a summit for the program on September 15th. Spreading 'violent extremist ideologies' and facilitating 'mobilization to violence' are some of the impacts technology has had on American society of late, the campaign page states. 'Today’s announcements from the tech sector take a step towards recognizing the important role companies play in designing their products and platforms to curb the spread of hate-fueled violence both online and off,' it adds. Why it matters: The United…
News
‘United We Stand’: How Will YouTube, Twitch, Microsoft, and Meta Combat ‘Hate-Fueled Violence’ in the US?
The tech giants said there will be new policies and initiatives for safety and awareness against hate speech on their platforms
