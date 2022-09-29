Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has set aside plans to roll out its e-commerce marketplace JioMarket for the time being as India's e-commerce policy remains on hold, two senior executives told Economic Times (ET). The proposed marketplace was expected to start operations before the Diwali festive season. JioMarket had onboarded 15,000 independent third-party sellers and D2C brands over the last 3-4 months, reported ET. Instead of launching the new platform, several products from third-party sellers and direct-to-consumer brands have been integrated into its existing platform JioMart, which once focused on delivering groceries. As of now, Jio is selling products in major shopping categories like smartphones, clothing, and electronics. Earlier this week, JioMart's CEO Sandeep Varaganti said JioMart has increased the SKUs (or stock keeping units) by 80 times compared to the previous year. “JioMarket was conceived to comply with the proposed e-commerce policy…
News
RIL Drops JioMarket Plans for Now Amidst Delays in India’s E-Commerce Policy
The proposed marketplace was expected to start operations before the Diwali festive season, but existing sellers are now integrated to JioMart
