What’s the news: A report by ET says that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is seeking fresh inter-ministerial consultations on its data anonymisation guidelines after withdrawing the same on September 6th. These guidelines were first issued on August 30th. A copy of the earlier draft is available here. What is data anonymisation? Data anonymisation is a technique to remove or minimise the identifiability of individuals from a data set, according to the guidelines released earlier. 'Minimising' identifiable traits would mean that some identifiable traits can be present even in an anonymised data sets. However, there is a much stronger definition in ISO standards, which states that data anonymisation is the "process by which personally identifiable information (pii) is irreversibly altered in such a way that a pii principal can no longer be identified directly or indirectly, either…
After taking down draft Data Anonymisation Guidelines, MeitY to seek fresh consultations
The IT Ministry (MeitY) is seeking a fresh round of inter-ministerial consultation on data anonymization guidelines before releasing to the public
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
